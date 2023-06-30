INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After starting his NBA career with the Pacers, it appears Chris Duarte’s time in the blue and gold is coming to an end.

According to Shams Charania, the Pacers are trading the former lottery pick to Sacramento in exchange for draft compensation. Duarte was taken by Indiana with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

In two seasons with the Pacers, Duarte averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The guard battled through injuries this past season, playing 46 games for Indiana.