(WANE) – Malcolm Brogdon’s time with the Pacers has come to an end, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Friday, Wojnarowski reported the Pacers traded Brogdon to the Celtics in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan. A 2023 first round draft pick was also given to Indiana, according to the report.

Brogdon arrived to Indiana during the 2019 offseason after being traded from Milwaukee. In his three seasons with the Pacers, Brogdon averaged 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting just under 45 percent from the floor. The guard also struggled with injury problems during his three seasons in Indiana.

The Pacers trade comes a week after selecting Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard and Baylor’s Kendall Brown in the NBA Draft.