INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Thursday’s NBA trade deadline has seen plenty of blockbuster moves across the association, with the Pacers also reportedly getting involved in the mayhem.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks traded George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka to Indiana, along with three second-round draft picks. This is part of a 3-team trade involving Indiana, Milwaukee and Brooklyn.

Thursday’s moves reunite Hill, an Indianapolis native, with the Blue and Gold. Hill played with the Pacers from 2011 – 2016, helping Indiana reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

As part of Thursday’s transactions, the Pacers have also reportedly waived Goga Bitadze and former Mad Ant Terry Taylor.