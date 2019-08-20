Jaylon Smith inks long-term deal with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys line backer Jaylon Smith (54) walks the field during the NFL football team’s minicamp at Valley Ranch in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, June 15, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (WANE) – According to multiple reports Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers High School graduate Jaylon Smith has signed a long-term contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

The #Cowboys have reached a long-term extension with LB Jaylon Smith, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2019

A star linebacker at Notre Dame, Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft after suffering a knee injury in his final collegiate game that caused him to miss his first season in the NFL.

Smith was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next off-season. Rather than waiting to negotiate after his rookie deal ended, Smith decided to sign now.