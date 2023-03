KANSAS CITY (WANE) – Carroll High School grad Drue Tranquill appears to have found his next home in the NFL. According to multiple reports, the linebacker has signed with Super Bowl champion Kansas City on a 1-year deal.

Tranquill spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. During his time, Tranquill piled up 298 career tackles, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and an interception.