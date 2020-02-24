Reed Shoots 67 in Final Round to Win WGC-Mexico Championship

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 06: Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY-Patrick Reed seems to play his best when it feels everyone is against him. A week that began with Brooks Koepka stating he thought Reed cheated in the Bahamas ended with Reed rallying to win the Mexico Championship. Reed was two shots behind with four holes to play when he ran off three straight birdies. That moved him past a faltering Bryson DeChambeau. Reed only needed bogey on the 18th for a one-shot victory. It was his second World Golf Championships title. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas all faltered on the back nine at Chapultepec Golf Club.

