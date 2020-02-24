Reed Shoots 67 in Final Round to Win WGC-Mexico Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Canton Charge (24-13) grabbed their third straight win and fourth in the last five games after a 124-113 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (18-20) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The Charge were paced by seven players in double figures and Dean Wade’s season-high 29 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (18 points, four assists), Sheldon Mac (18 points, two steals) and Marques Bolden (18 points, three blocks) all bolstered Canton’s team effort.