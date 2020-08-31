Reds trade Ossian native VanMeter to D-backs

Cincinnati Reds’ Josh VanMeter (17) stands in the batter’s box during a baseball practice at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

PHOENIX (WANE) — Ossian native and former Fort Wayne TinCaps standout Josh VanMeter is headed to the desert.

The Reds outfielder was included in a trade deadline deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks for reliever Archie Bradley. Stuart Fairchild will join VanMeter in Arizona.

The Reds also received cash considerations.

VanMeter has appeared in 14 games for the Reds this season, hitting .059 with two hits, a stolen base and a RBI.

The 28-year-old Bradley, meanwhile, has been an important part of the Diamondbacks’ bullpen over the past four years and earned the closer’s role midway through last season. He’s made 10 appearances this season and has a 4.22 ERA with six saves.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.