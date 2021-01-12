Radford, key backup on Indiana’s basketball title team, dies

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Wayne Radford, a prominent backup on Indiana’s 1976 unbeaten national championship basketball team, has died.

Athletic department officials confirmed Radford’s death Sunday with one of his family members, but did not provide any details.

Radford averaged 9.2 points for IU in 1975-76, then started 25 games the following season and averaged 15.6 points. But he is best known for scoring 16 points to help spur a 72-67 overtime victory over Michigan that kept Indiana’s perfect record intact. He was a second-round draft pick of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers in 1978. He played one season in the NBA, averaging 3.9 points in 52 games.

Wayne Radford was 64.