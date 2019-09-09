Purdue’s Sindelar honored by Big Ten

Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 7, the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week
Elijah Sindelar, Purdue
Sr., QB, Princeton, Ky./Caldwell County
- Completed 34-of-52 passes for 509 yards and five touchdowns in Purdue’s victory over Vanderbilt to become the first Purdue quarterback with five or more touchdown passes and 500 yards in a game since Kyle Orton in 2004
- Threw for more than 400 yards for the second consecutive game, becoming the first Boilermaker to do so since Drew Brees in 1998
- Added a rushing touchdown to mark the first six-touchdown performance by a Boilermaker since Curtis Painter in 2007
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Terry Wright (Nov. 5, 2018)
Defensive Player of the Week
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
So., DB, The Woodlands, Texas/The Woodlands
- For the second straight year, recorded an interception in the end zone to seal a victory over Fresno State
- Notched a five-yard sack early in the fourth quarter to help force a punt with the game tied 21-21
- Finished the game with four solo tackles
- Receives his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first of the season
- Last Minnesota Defensive Player of the Week: Blake Cashman (Nov. 19, 2018)
Special Teams Player of the Week
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
Jr., P, Lawrenceberg, Ind./Cincinnati LaSalle
- Dropped two of his three punts inside the Cincinnati 5-yard line in Ohio State’s victory over the Bearcats
- Ohio State’s defense held on three downs each time, got the ball at midfield on each ensuing punt and scored touchdowns on both drives
- Averaged 43.0 yards per punt on the day
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Ohio State Special Teams Player of the Week: Cameron Johnston (Sept. 28, 2015)
Freshman of the Week
Zach Charbonnet, Michigan
RB, Camarillo, Calif./Oaks Christian
- Scored the first three rushing touchdowns of his career in Michigan’s victory over Army
- Carried the ball 33 times for 100 yards to break the 100-yard mark for the first time in just his second start
- Added two catches in the contest
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Jabrill Peppers (Nov. 2, 2015)