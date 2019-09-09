Purdue’s Sindelar honored by Big Ten

­­Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 7, the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week

Elijah Sindelar, Purdue

Sr., QB, Princeton, Ky./Caldwell County

Completed 34-of-52 passes for 509 yards and five touchdowns in Purdue’s victory over Vanderbilt to become the first Purdue quarterback with five or more touchdown passes and 500 yards in a game since Kyle Orton in 2004

Threw for more than 400 yards for the second consecutive game, becoming the first Boilermaker to do so since Drew Brees in 1998

Added a rushing touchdown to mark the first six-touchdown performance by a Boilermaker since Curtis Painter in 2007

Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award

Last Purdue Offensive Player of the Week: Terry Wright (Nov. 5, 2018)

Defensive Player of the Week

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

So., DB, The Woodlands, Texas/The Woodlands

For the second straight year, recorded an interception in the end zone to seal a victory over Fresno State

Notched a five-yard sack early in the fourth quarter to help force a punt with the game tied 21-21

Finished the game with four solo tackles

Receives his second career Defensive Player of the Week honor and first of the season

Last Minnesota Defensive Player of the Week: Blake Cashman (Nov. 19, 2018)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

Jr., P, Lawrenceberg, Ind./Cincinnati LaSalle

Dropped two of his three punts inside the Cincinnati 5-yard line in Ohio State’s victory over the Bearcats

Ohio State’s defense held on three downs each time, got the ball at midfield on each ensuing punt and scored touchdowns on both drives

Averaged 43.0 yards per punt on the day

Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor

Last Ohio State Special Teams Player of the Week: Cameron Johnston (Sept. 28, 2015)

Freshman of the Week

Zach Charbonnet, Michigan

RB, Camarillo, Calif./Oaks Christian