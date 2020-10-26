Purdue’s Brohm hopes to return Saturday, Moore still unclear

In this photo taken on Sept. 14, 2019, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm yells to an official during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against TCU in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says he plans to return to the sideline Saturday at Illinois.

Brohm has been in self-isolation for more than a week since testing positive for COVID-19. Big Ten rules require him to isolate for 10 days before returning to work.

Brohm intends to return to the office Wednesday and coach this weekend.

The bigger question surrounds All-American receiver Rondale Moore who missed last weekend’s game for undisclosed reasons.

Brohm provided no additional details about Moore’s absence and says a decision about the receiver’s status for Illinois will be made later this week.

