BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) – The Detroit Pistons have selected Purdue’s Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA draft. Detroit’s rebuilding plan should get a boost with the addition of the dynamic player. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Ivey can play point or shooting guard. The busy team acquired Memphis center Jalen Duren, who was drafted No. 13 overall by Charlotte and traded to New York. Detroit also added Knicks guard Kemba Walker in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick it acquired the previous day.