Purdue Fort Wayne SB Out-Hits WMU But Falls 3-0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – - Lauren Watson and Alise Hale each had two hits on Tuesday (April 16) but the Mastodons fell to Western Michigan 3-0 in non-league play at the Purdue Fort Wayne Softball Field.

Western Michigan scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

The 'Dons had their chances, putting runners on in each inning. Purdue Fort Wayne recorded seven hits in the contest, with Morganne Denny, Brooke Imel and Camryn Mosher adding hits other than Watson and Hale. Watson and Hale had doubles for the 'Dons.

Purdue Fort Wayne's final chance to score came in the seventh when they loaded the bases, but they were stranded there to end the contest.

Shaina Eyre started and threw 5.0 innings for the 'Dons. She gave up one run and took the loss. Sydney Stefanick hit a home run and threw the final 4.0 innings for WMU to get the win.

Western Michigan improves to 13-19. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 8-30. The 'Dons are back in action in Summit League play at South Dakota State this weekend.