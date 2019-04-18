Purdue Fort Wayne MVB Falls to Loyola Chicago in MIVA Semifinal

CHICAGO - - In an emotional conclusion to the 2019 season, No. 3 seed Purdue Fort Wayne fell to No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago in the MIVA semifinal matchup 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23) in the Gentile Arena on Wednesday, April 17.



The Mastodons finish the season ranked 13th in the country after a 17-12 season.



Purdue Fort Wayne's defense in the first set held Loyola to .036 hitting, its lowest set percentage by over .300. The 'Dons also used five aces (three from Colton Stone) to take advantage of the Ramblers. A 7-0 run, during which Stone had all three of his aces, put Purdue Fort Wayne up 20-11 and out of reach. His three aces moved him into sole possession of ninth place all-time in program career aces with 102, which is where he will finish his career.



Loyola's offense clicked the rest of the night, starting in the second set. The Ramblers hit .387, .438 and .424 in the last three sets. Tony Price had a perfect 4-0-4 in the third set, boosting the 'Dons' hitting percentage for the third to .500.



Pelegrin Vargas finished with a team-high 14 kills while pitching in eight digs. Troy Gooch came in off the bench midway through the first set to record a career-high 10 digs.



Michael Keegan and Frederico Santos split the setting duties, notching 17 and 19 respectively. Keegan finished his career with 3,541 career assists, fourth-most by a Mastodon in program history overall, second in the rally scoring era. This was also his 112th career match, which puts him in third in total matches played in Mastodon history. His six digs tonight will move him to 630 and leave him in ninth in the program.



Kolbie Knorr will finish his Purdue Fort Wayne career with a 1.96 digs per set average after one tonight, placing him in 10th all-time.



Loyola will move on to the MIVA final to face Lewis on Saturday, April 20 in Romeoville, Illinois.