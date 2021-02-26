Purdue Fort Wayne moving on from women’s hoops coach Nelson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne will not renew the contract of women’s basketball coach Niecee Nelson.

Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton made the announcement Friday. She said in a statement the decision was based on the team’s “competitive performance over Nelson’s time as head coach.”

The Mastodons went 1-22 this season. Nelson has a 22-116 overall record and 8-74 record in league play over five seasons.

A national search for Nelson’s replacement will begin immediately, Hartley Hutton said.