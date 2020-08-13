Purdue coach proposes running 2 football seasons in 2021

FILE – In this July 19, 2019, file photo, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm responds to a question during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm believes college football can be played in the spring and next fall.

And he even has a formal proposal.

Just two days after the Big Ten announced it would postpone all fall sports, Brohm released a seven-page plan that calls for an eight-game, conference-only spring season. It would be followed by a 10-game fall season.

Brohm also proposes reducing the number of padded practices with a break of up to three months between the two seasons. 

