Purdue coach proposes running 2 football seasons in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm believes college football can be played in the spring and next fall.

And he even has a formal proposal.

Just two days after the Big Ten announced it would postpone all fall sports, Brohm released a seven-page plan that calls for an eight-game, conference-only spring season. It would be followed by a 10-game fall season.

Brohm also proposes reducing the number of padded practices with a break of up to three months between the two seasons.

