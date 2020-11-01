Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois 31-24

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Aiden O’Connell passed for two touchdowns and Purdue hung on to beat a COVID-19-decimated Illinois team that was down to its fourth-string quarterback, 31-24.

Sophomore Coran Taylor found himself at the Illini helm on his team’s second possession, following what appeared to be an ankle injury to last-minute starter Matt Robinson.

Taylor threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

Starting QB Brandon Peters was announced as a scratch shortly before kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Peters’ backup, Isaiah Washington, also missed the game due to contact-tracing protocols.

