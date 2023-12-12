BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb Eastern held their annual night of nostalgia at the Old Gym in Butler Tuesday night.

Stepping inside the building many describe it as a scene straight out of the movie Hoosiers.

The gym was built in the 1936 but stopped hosting regulation games in 1971.

It’s now a tradition for them to throw it back every couple years to bask in the rich history and turn back the hands of time.

A tradition that began in 2015, officials noticed the building deteriorating and decided to do something about it.

After putting in new windows, heating and air conditioning, they figured why not put the building to good use.

Friends and fans share old memories of standing in line to get in the gym years ago.

“… There’s a million different stories that people can tell in this in this community, and I just think it helps just pass it on from generation to generation.” says Athletic Director Aaron Willard.

In addition to the heartfelt walk down memory lane, fans also got a performance from Michael Jackson himself, or at least someone who looks a lot like him.

A part of the tradition to play in the old gymnasium also brings themed nights for the fans to enjoy as well.

Eastside took home the win for both the girls and boys varsity teams.