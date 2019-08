FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps kicked off their longest remaining homestand of the regular season with a bang, pounding out 14 hits en route to a 7-4 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) in front of 7,557 fans at Parkview Field, the 11th sellout crowd of the season.

After West Michigan (14-27, 35-75) scored in the top of the first to take an early 1-0 lead, the TinCaps (16-25, 49-60) got to work, scoring one run in the bottom of the first, one run in the bottom of the fourth and three runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. An RBI single from Justin Lopez and a sacrifice fly from Tucupita Marcano highlighted the output at the plate. Lopez has five RBIs in his last four games at Parkview Field.