PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana's defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory.

It was a season low in points for the Hawkeyes, who came in second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game. Iowa had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the conference.