PFW’s Konchar looking for NBA opportunity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – John Konchar left Purdue Fort Wayne as the leading scorer in Mastodons history. He’s looking to parlay that success into an opportunity in the NBA.

The NBA Draft is set for this Thursday night. While most mock drafts have Konchar going unselected, he seems almost a sure thing to get a chance as an undrafted free agent.

VIDEO: The NBA Draft is this Thursday. What does @MastodonMBB coach Jon Coffmann (@coachcoffman) think about John Konchar's (@konchjitty55) chances to be the first @GoMastodons player to be picked? Check it out here: pic.twitter.com/MppGNGnFcK — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) June 17, 2019

PFW head coach Jon Coffman says that even if Konchar doesn’t get drafted he expects the former Mastodons star to get a shot in some way, shape, or form, and expects he’ll find a way on to an NBA team’s Summer League roster.

Per Coffman, Konchar has worked out for 13 NBA teams. However, his agent tells WANE-TV that he suffered shoulder injury diving for a loose ball last Monday while working out of the Sacramento Kings. It has caused Konchar to cancel some previously scheduled workouts – including a workout that was scheduled today with the Indiana Pacers.

Konchar is expected to spend the next few days in Los Angeles preparing for the draft.