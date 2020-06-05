Penske wants full fans at Indy 500, ready for IndyCar opener

In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske listens during a news conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Roger Penske will see the IndyCar Series finally start its first season under his ownership Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

Penske purchased both the series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in January and has worked on capital improvements at the speedway during the coronavirus pandemic. Although fans won’t be permitted at The Brickyard for a NASCAR and IndyCar doubleheader July 4th weekend, Penske is aiming for full attendance for the Indianapolis 500 in August. Part of not allowing spectators to come in July was out of fear it could jeopardize chances of attendance at the 500.

