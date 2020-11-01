Penix throws 3 TD passes, No. 17 Indiana tops Rutgers 37-21

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the second quarter of the team’s NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 17 Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers 37-21 in a game that almost included a crazy TD.

Penix had touchdown tosses of 15, 2 and 1 yard. He also scored on a quarterback sneak as the Hoosiers followed up their stunning win over then-No. 8 Penn State last week.

Indiana is 2-0 and Rutgers is 1-1.

Rutgers seemed to score on a 55-yard play that involved eight laterals in the closing minutes. A review found it had an illegal forward pass.

