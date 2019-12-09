Patriots caught spying on the Bengals? Not exactly

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLEVELAND (WANE) — The New England Patriots are once again involved with reports of spying on NFL teams, but there appears to be a misunderstanding this time around.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter that an official for the Bengals, who were playing in Cleveland Sunday, December 8, saw a member of the video crew wearing a Patriots shirt and alerted the league. The source says the league then confiscated the video.

However, Schefter and others reported the Patriots’ scouting department was not filming the game but was actually being filmed as a part of a Patriots feature called “Do Your Job.”

He says the video crew was given credentials by the Browns to shoot video in the press box which sources like Mark Daniels and Doug Kyed say was merely B-roll video for the mini-documentary on the Patriots scouting department.

Dianna Russini, an ESPN NFL reporter, said the league has a copy of the video tape and is investigating further.

The Patriots were disciplined by the league for videotaping New York Jets’ defensive signals during their September 9, 2007 game. The NFL has rules that allow videotaping from designated areas, but the Patriots were doing so from their own sidelines. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decided the Patriots intentionally avoided the longstanding NFL rules, and fined Patriots head coach Bill Belichick $500,000, the maximum allowed by the league at the time and the largest fine given to a coach in the league’s entire history.