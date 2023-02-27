FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic will begin in April this season where 24 high school and college teams from across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio will compete against each other.

The games will take place at Parkview Field while the Fort Wayne TinCaps are on the road. The first game will feature two local colleges with Manchester University taking on the University of Saint Francis on April 18.

The other 11 matchups will be local high schools competing against each other. The scheduled games are:

• Tuesday, April 18: Manchester University vs. University of Saint Francis (3:30 p.m.)

• Tuesday, April 18: Leo vs. Woodlan (7 p.m.)

• Wednesday, April 19: New Haven vs. North Side (4:30 p.m.)

• Wednesday, April 19: East Noble vs. Blackhawk Christian (7 p.m.)

• Tuesday, May 2: Bishop Dwenger vs. Canterbury (4:30 p.m.)

• Tuesday, May 2: Lakeland vs. West Noble (7 p.m.)

• Wednesday, May 3: Antwerp vs. Wayne Trace (4:30 p.m.)

• Wednesday, May 3: Snider vs. Northrop (7 p.m.)

• Tuesday, May 16: Wayne vs. Concordia (4:30 p.m.)

• Tuesday, May 16: Wawasee vs. Manchester (7 p.m.)

• Wednesday, May 17: Wabash vs. Whitko (4:30 p.m.)

• Wednesday, May 17: Northfield vs. Southwood (7 p.m.)

“Parkview Sports Medicine is proud to partner with the TinCaps to continue supporting our area schools and offer the student-athletes an opportunity to compete at a world-class facility like Parkview Field,” said Candice Dunkin, Director of Sports Medicine at Parkview Health, in a press release.

Since Parkview Sports Medicine is the event’s sponsor, the participating schools do not have to pay anything to be a part of it. The teams will get the same treatment as professional players do with the headshots of each player on display on the video board and they will wear a PSM Baseball Classic patch on their uniforms.

Tickets for the game are $7 and children under the age of two are free.