Parkview Field to host 46 different schools for games in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Before the TinCaps begin their season on May 4, Parkview Field announced that it will host a record number of high school and college baseball games.
From April 2-29, the downtown Fort Wayne ballpark will welcome 46 different schools for a total of 29 games.
“The amateur baseball talent around the Fort Wayne area is truly better than ever,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “After missing out on last season, we’re so happy to give local kids the chance to play on the same field that’s produced MLB stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. These games will also to be helpful to our staff as we ramp up to the TinCaps season.”
Since opening in 2009, Parkview Field has hosted amateur games nearly every year, though the games scheduled for 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.
Tickets are $6 each and go on sale March 24 at ParkviewField.com, the press release said. The ticket office also will be open for ticket purchases beginning one hour prior to each day’s first pitch. All transactions must be completed by debit or credit card.
Parkview Field said it plans to use a special seating chart to account for physical distancing between pods of fans. Ballpark concessions will be available to purchase. No outside food or drink is permitted.
The TinCaps begin their 120-game season on May 4 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). Opening Day will mark the team’s first game since Labor Day 2019, and be the franchise’s first ever game at the High-A level, after being promoted from Low-A. TinCaps tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, the press release said.
2021 High School and College Baseball Series at Parkview Field
Date
Friday, April 2
Saturday, April 3
Wednesday, April 7
Friday, April 9
Saturday, April 10
Tuesday, April 13
Wednesday, April 14
Thursday, April 15
Saturday, April 17
Tuesday, April 20
Thursday, April 22
Friday, April 23
Saturday, April 24
Tuesday, April 27
Thursday, April 29
Schools
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky
Eastside vs. DeKalb
Wabash vs. Mississinewa
University of St. Francis vs. Marian University
Homestead vs. Wapahani
Northrop vs. Wayne
Prairie Heights vs. Lakeland
Indiana Tech vs. Grace College
South Adams vs. New Haven
Northfield vs. Eastbrook
Concordia vs. South Side
West Noble vs. Garrett
Woodlan vs. Leo
Southern Wells vs. Southwood
Snider vs. Norwell
Carroll vs. East Noble
Bishop Luers vs. Canterbury
Warsaw vs. Plymouth
Churubusco vs. Manchester
Whitko vs. Angola
Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park
Columbia City vs. Bellmont
Bishop Dwenger vs. North Side
First Pitch
4 p.m. (DH)
1 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
4 p.m. (DH)
10:30 a.m. (DH)
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
4 p.m. (DH)
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
10:30 a.m.
1 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
10:30 a.m.
1 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
4:30 p.m. (DH)
DH = Doubleheader