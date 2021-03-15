Parkview Field to host 46 different schools for games in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Before the TinCaps begin their season on May 4, Parkview Field announced that it will host a record number of high school and college baseball games.

From April 2-29, the downtown Fort Wayne ballpark will welcome 46 different schools for a total of 29 games.

“The amateur baseball talent around the Fort Wayne area is truly better than ever,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “After missing out on last season, we’re so happy to give local kids the chance to play on the same field that’s produced MLB stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. These games will also to be helpful to our staff as we ramp up to the TinCaps season.”

Since opening in 2009, Parkview Field has hosted amateur games nearly every year, though the games scheduled for 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets are $6 each and go on sale March 24 at ParkviewField.com, the press release said. The ticket office also will be open for ticket purchases beginning one hour prior to each day’s first pitch. All transactions must be completed by debit or credit card.

Parkview Field said it plans to use a special seating chart to account for physical distancing between pods of fans. Ballpark concessions will be available to purchase. No outside food or drink is permitted.

The TinCaps begin their 120-game season on May 4 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). Opening Day will mark the team’s first game since Labor Day 2019, and be the franchise’s first ever game at the High-A level, after being promoted from Low-A. TinCaps tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, the press release said.

2021 High School and College Baseball Series at Parkview Field

Date Friday, April 2 Saturday, April 3 Wednesday, April 7 Friday, April 9 Saturday, April 10 Tuesday, April 13 Wednesday, April 14 Thursday, April 15 Saturday, April 17 Tuesday, April 20 Thursday, April 22 Friday, April 23 Saturday, April 24 Tuesday, April 27 Thursday, April 29 Schools Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky Eastside vs. DeKalb Wabash vs. Mississinewa University of St. Francis vs. Marian University Homestead vs. Wapahani Northrop vs. Wayne Prairie Heights vs. Lakeland Indiana Tech vs. Grace College South Adams vs. New Haven Northfield vs. Eastbrook Concordia vs. South Side West Noble vs. Garrett Woodlan vs. Leo Southern Wells vs. Southwood Snider vs. Norwell Carroll vs. East Noble Bishop Luers vs. Canterbury Warsaw vs. Plymouth Churubusco vs. Manchester Whitko vs. Angola Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park Columbia City vs. Bellmont Bishop Dwenger vs. North Side First Pitch 4 p.m. (DH) 1 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 4 p.m. (DH) 10:30 a.m. (DH) 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 4 p.m. (DH) 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 10:30 a.m. 1 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 10:30 a.m. 1 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 7 p.m. 4:30 p.m. (DH)

DH = Doubleheader