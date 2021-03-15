Parkview Field to host 46 different schools for games in April

Sports

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Before the TinCaps begin their season on May 4, Parkview Field announced that it will host a record number of high school and college baseball games.

From April 2-29, the downtown Fort Wayne ballpark will welcome 46 different schools for a total of 29 games. 

“The amateur baseball talent around the Fort Wayne area is truly better than ever,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “After missing out on last season, we’re so happy to give local kids the chance to play on the same field that’s produced MLB stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. These games will also to be helpful to our staff as we ramp up to the TinCaps season.”

Since opening in 2009, Parkview Field has hosted amateur games nearly every year, though the games scheduled for 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets are $6 each and go on sale March 24 at ParkviewField.com, the press release said. The ticket office also will be open for ticket purchases beginning one hour prior to each day’s first pitch. All transactions must be completed by debit or credit card.

Parkview Field said it plans to use a special seating chart to account for physical distancing between pods of fans. Ballpark concessions will be available to purchase. No outside food or drink is permitted.

The TinCaps begin their 120-game season on May 4 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). Opening Day will mark the team’s first game since Labor Day 2019, and be the franchise’s first ever game at the High-A level, after being promoted from Low-A. TinCaps tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, the press release said.

2021 High School and College Baseball Series at Parkview Field

Date

Friday, April 2             

Saturday, April 3

Wednesday, April 7

Friday, April 9

Saturday, April 10

Tuesday, April 13        

Wednesday, April 14

Thursday, April 15

Saturday, April 17

Tuesday, April 20

Thursday, April 22

Friday, April 23

Saturday, April 24

Tuesday, April 27        

Thursday, April 29

Schools

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

Eastside vs. DeKalb

Wabash vs. Mississinewa

University of St. Francis vs. Marian University

Homestead vs. Wapahani

Northrop vs. Wayne

Prairie Heights vs. Lakeland

Indiana Tech vs. Grace College

South Adams vs. New Haven

Northfield vs. Eastbrook

Concordia vs. South Side

West Noble vs. Garrett

Woodlan vs. Leo

Southern Wells vs. Southwood

Snider vs. Norwell

Carroll vs. East Noble

Bishop Luers vs. Canterbury

Warsaw vs. Plymouth

Churubusco vs. Manchester

Whitko vs. Angola

Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park

Columbia City vs. Bellmont

Bishop Dwenger vs. North Side

First Pitch

4 p.m.  (DH)

1 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

4 p.m. (DH)

10:30 a.m. (DH)

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

4 p.m. (DH)

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

10:30 a.m.

1 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

10:30 a.m.

1 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

4:30 p.m. (DH)

DH = Doubleheader

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss