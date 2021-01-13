Pacers trade Oladipo to Rockets in four-team mega-deal

HOUSTON (AP) – The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to acquire three-time scoring champion James Harden from the Houston Rockets, a deal that reunites him with Kevin Durant and gives him the move that he has sought for weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.
Harden is going to the Nets as part of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the trade call with the NBA — which signs off on all deals — has not been completed.
The deal was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address to the Rockets Tuesday night.
In this deal the Pacers send Victor Oladipo to the Rockets and receive Caris LeVert from Brookln along with a second round pick.
Oladipo’s four-year, $84 million contract was set to expire at the end of this season. Instead of re-signing Oladipo to a pricey deal or risk losing him in free agency for nothing, the Pacers have decided to move on from the former Indiana University star.