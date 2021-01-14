Pacers-Suns game scheduled for Saturday postponed

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Celtics expect their unplanned weeklong hiatus ends tomorrow, when they’re scheduled to play host to the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s game in Phoenix between the Suns and Indiana Pacers has been called off.

Boston had three games that would have been played between Sunday and Wednesday postponed because some players were positive and others were ruled out because contact tracing showed that they could have been exposed to the virus.

Now, the NBA is considering even more testing if teams can enlist local labs to save time.

Per a press release by the NBA:

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Sat., Jan. 16 between the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with Saturday’s game against the Pacers.