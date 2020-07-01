Pacers star Oladipo still on the fence about return

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Pacers standout Victor Oladipo told the media on Wednesday morning that he still hasn’t made his decision regarding whether he will play when the NBA resumes games later this summer or not.

Oladipo missed over a year with a quad tendon injury and played 13 games upon his return before the NBA season was halted for the pandemic.

With NBA teams ramping back up during the month of July for a restart in Orlando, Oladipo says he’s not sure if it would be prudent to play in games for his own health.

The Pacers’ first game in Orlando is set for August 1 against the Sixers.