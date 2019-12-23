Pacers snap win-streak with loss to the Bucks

LAS VEGAS– The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (8-10) defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-14), 117-105, in the final game of the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase.

On assignment from the Indiana Pacers, forward Alize Johnson led Fort Wayne with a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. Reserves Ike Nwamu and Stephan Hicks added 11 and 16 points, respectively. Guard Walt Lemon, Jr. tallied a game-high 20 points in 35 minutes. Overall, the Mad Ants had five players score in double-figures. With the victory, Fort Wayne improves to 8-10 on the season.