Pacers hexed by Wizards in play-in game, Indiana’s season comes to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - In the latest drought report issued by the National Drought Mitigation Center, some areas north of Fort Wayne, including LaGrange and Angola, Ind. and Bryan, Ohio, have been classified as being "Abnormally Dry". This is the stage that comes before officially being labeled as being in a drought.

In some of these dry areas, lake levels have been reported to be low, which will prove challenging to boating on some lakes, especially if conditions do not improve.