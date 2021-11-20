Pacers respond to coach’s challenge in blowout of Pelicans

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers’ starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94.

Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle midway through the third quarter of loss at Charlotte, Indiana’s starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead against the Pelicans. The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 16. Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall scored 14 points and Brandon Ingram had 12.