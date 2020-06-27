Pacers release schedule for NBA restart with opener August 1

by: Pacers Media Relations

Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo waves to the crowd after entering the game during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

he NBA Friday announced the restart schedule for the 2019-20 season with the Indiana Pacers playing the following eight games in Orlando:

                        Date                             Opponent                                            Time                 Court

                        Aug. 1                           vs. Philadelphia                                     7:00 p.m.           Visa

                        Aug. 3                           at Washington                                       4:00 p.m.           Visa

                        Aug. 4                           vs. Orlando                                           6:00 p.m.           Visa

                        Aug. 6                           at Phoenix                                            4:00 p.m.           Visa

                        Aug. 8                           vs. L.A. Lakers                                      6:00 p.m.           HP

                        Aug. 10                         at Miami                                               8:00 p.m.           Visa

                        Aug. 12                         at Houston                                            4:00 p.m.           Arena

                        Aug. 14                         vs. Miami                                              TBD                  TBD

                                    *All game times listed are EDT (Indianapolis local time)

                                    **All three courts listed (Visa, HP and Arena) are located on the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

            “We’re looking forward to the resumption of play,” said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers President of Basketball Operations. “During this time we have been in constant contact with our players and coaches and are confident we will be ready to play.”

The Pacers game against the L.A Lakers on Aug. 8 will be nationally televised on TNT; and the game on Aug. 12 at Houston will be televised on NBATV. Pacers local television and radio coverage will be announced at a later date.

