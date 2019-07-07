Pacers officially acquire Brogdon from Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Saturday they have acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a future first round draft pick, as well as two future second round draft picks.

“We feel like Malcolm embodies the values that we’re about here at the Pacers; and he’s the perfect fit for our team,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “Having started on the team with the best record in the NBA last year, we value the leadership he’ll bring to our team, as well as his great ability to play multiple positions.”

Brogdon set new career highs last season as he averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 64 starts for the Bucks. Last season, he became the eighth player in NBA history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field (.505), 40 percent from 3-point range (.426) and 90 percent from the free throw line (.928). Brogdon was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2016-17, and has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from 3-point range and 89.5 percent from the foul line over his three NBA seasons.

“With all the moves we’ve made, we feel like we’ve put ourselves on a great timeline with a group of guys that either are in their prime or will be hitting their prime soon,” added Pritchard. “Along with that, we really focused on bringing in high character players to fit in with our core values of toughness, togetherness and trust. With these additions to the group we already have in place, we couldn’t be happier.”