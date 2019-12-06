Pacers, Mad Ants spread joy by giving toys and hoops to Boys and Girls Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Pacers and Mad Ants spread holiday cheer by giving away toys to Boys and Girls Clubs in Indiana.

Friday December 6 was the tenth-annual giveaway. The Mad Ants delivered presents to the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Tim Bawmann, team president of the Fort Wayne location. “There’s a lot of folks in this community that are in need. Either they’re hungry or they don’t have toys for the holidays and this is just one small part that we can do to help them.”

In addition to toys, Pacers Sports and Entertainment will donate 100 Pacers and Fever basketballs in each of the cities.