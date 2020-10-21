Pacers introduce Bjorkgren, coach plans to take more risks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Nate Bjorkgren has a plan for the Indiana Pacers. And he’s starting to lay it out.

One day after Kevin Pritchard hired Bjorkgren as Indiana’s new coach, the former Toronto Raptors assistant got right to work. He wants to use his whole roster rather set rotations.

He wants to take more risks. He wants the offense to take 3-pointers and the defense to be more disruptive.

And the 45-year-old Bjorkgren also wants a more open line of communication with his players. It’s exactly what Pritchard was seeking after firing Nate McMillan on Aug. 26,