Pacers guard Lamb out for season with knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of this season after seriously injuring his left knee in Sunday’s 46-point loss at Toronto. Lamb was injured during the second quarter. Team officials say he will undergo surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn lateral meniscus. He also suffered a bone fracture. Lamb came to the Pacers last summer as a free agent. He was Indiana’s starting guard until two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo returned from a year-long absence.

