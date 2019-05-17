Pacers guard Evans kicked out of NBA for 2 years

Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans has been banned from the NBA for at least two years for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

The NBA on Friday announced that Evans had been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Evans is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years.

Details of Evans’ transgressions were not released. The NBA said it was prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of players.

The Pacers issued the following statement about Evans’ dismissal:

The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.

The 6-6 Evans scored 10 points a game for the Pacers last season, his 12th NBA season.