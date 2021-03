INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Pacers forward T.J. Warren will miss the rest of the NBA season as he continues to rehab following a stress fracture in his left foot.

Warren played in just four games this season, averaging 15.5 points a contest, before having surgery to repair the issue on January 5.