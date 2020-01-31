Pacers forward Sabonis earns first All-Star appearance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Thursday was Marcus DeBerry's world and we were all just living in it. The senior from Union City, Tennessee made his first seven attempts from long range to help the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team defeat North Dakota 72-68.

DeBerry made all six attempts from three in the first half including a shot at the buzzer. He made his first attempt in the second half to start 7-of-7 before cooling off for a 7-of-8 performance from three. The senior had 20 points at half and finished with a career-high 23 points in the game. DeBerry also added four rebounds and three steals. The seven 3-pointers was also a career best.