Pacers fire McMillan two weeks after agreeing to extension

Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan two weeks after announcing he would keep the job for two more years.

Team officials made the announcement less than 48 hours after the Pacers suffered their second straight sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

McMillan went 183-136 in four seasons with the Pacers, going to the playoffs each season. But Indiana never reached the second round and endured the first three four-game sweeps in the franchise’s NBA history.

McMillan was just 3-16 with Indiana in the postseason.