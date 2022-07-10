LAS VEGAS (WANE) – After dominating in their Summer League opener, the Pacers came up short in a 103-96 loss to Sacramento.

Terry Taylor led Indiana with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Recent draft picks Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard also finished in double figures.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants vet Gabe York hit a step-back 3-pointer just before the third quarter buzzer to give Indiana a 75-74 lead, but the Pacers could not hold on in the final quarter.

Indiana will face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 9 p.m.