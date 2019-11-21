Live Now
Pacers announce new City Edition uniform inspired by Indy Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Pacers announced their 2019-20 City Edition uniforms on Twitter Thursday.

The design pays homage to the team’s namesake, featuring a blue checkered stripe along the right side of the uniform as well as a racing-inspired number design on the chest.

Each NBA team has 4 jersey kits that they feature throughout the season:

  • Association: a traditional white jersey featuring the team’s regular colors and design
  • Icon: a traditional non-white jersey to contrast with white jerseys featuring the team’s regular colors and design
  • Statement: a bolder color interpretation of the team’s palette
  • City: inspired by the team’s city history and heritage

The Pacer’s City Edition jerseys will debut on November 27.

