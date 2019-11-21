Pacers announce new City Edition uniform inspired by Indy Motor Speedway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Summit League announced its women's volleyball end-of-season awards on Thursday (Nov. 21), and four Purdue Fort Wayne student-athletes picked up League honors. Katie Crowe was selected to the All-Summit League Team, Sydney Boerst was an honorable mention, Sidney Schiller found a place on the All-Freshman Team, while Rachael Crucis earned an honorable mention and All-Freshman Team selection.

Crowe finished the season ranked fourth in the League in total kills and fifth in kills per set in League play. She led the team with 385 kills (3.32 per set) and aces (34). She was second on the team and second in the League among non-liberos in digs with 367 this season. She earned two Summit League Offensive Player of the Week honors this year. Crowe recorded 15 double-doubles in 2019.

Boerst led the Mastodons in hitting percentage this season, totaling a .346 clip. In Summit League play only, she ranked fourth in the League in hitting percentage at .349. She currently ranks second in program history in career hitting percentage at .329, behind just Andi Reichart who hit .362 in the sideout scoring era. Boerst averaged 2.03 kills per set in League matches. The junior blocked 0.97 attacks per set for the season, which led the team.

Schiller was one of two freshman in the Mastodons' starting lineup for 28 of the 30 matches this season. She recorded double-digit kills in 10 matches and double-digit digs in 14 matches, including 11 out of a 12-match stretch in Summit League play. She notched a season-high 15 kills at Omaha on October 13 and a season-high 16 digs at South Dakota State five days later. Schiller finished third on the team in total kills with 234.

Crucis led the Mastodons and the Summit League in total digs for the season with 535. She had double-digit digs in 26 of the 30 matches this year, leading the way to a 4.67 digs per set clip. She also had a team-best .945 reception percentage among primary back-row players. Crucis was the first freshman in program history to earn two Summit League Defensive Player of the Week honors. She earned both during League play.

Crowe, Boerst, Schiller and Crucis will take the court again on Friday (Nov. 22), as the Mastodons are set for a Summit League Championship quarterfinal matchup against Oral Roberts in Denver, Colorado. First serve is set for 8 p.m. ET.