Pacers announce new City Edition uniform inspired by Indy Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Pacers announced their 2019-20 City Edition uniforms on Twitter Thursday.
The design pays homage to the team’s namesake, featuring a blue checkered stripe along the right side of the uniform as well as a racing-inspired number design on the chest.
Our City Edition uniform makes its debut on 𝟙𝟙.𝟚𝟟.𝟙𝟡— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 21, 2019
Each NBA team has 4 jersey kits that they feature throughout the season:
- Association: a traditional white jersey featuring the team’s regular colors and design
- Icon: a traditional non-white jersey to contrast with white jerseys featuring the team’s regular colors and design
- Statement: a bolder color interpretation of the team’s palette
- City: inspired by the team’s city history and heritage
The Pacer’s City Edition jerseys will debut on November 27.