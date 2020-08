Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan has agreed to a one-year contract extension.

McMillan says the deal would add one year to his current agreement, which was set to expire after next season.

McMillan has led the Pacers to the playoffs in all four of his seasons since taking the job in 2016. He went into Wednesday’s game with a record of 181-136.

He needs one more win to break a tie with Rick Carlisle for third in career victories with Indiana.