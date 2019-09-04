Pacers add trio that likely plays for Mad Ants

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed forward Brian Bowen II to a two-way contract. In addition, the Pacers signed forward JaKeenan Gant and guard C.J. Wilcox to contracts.

Bowen played professionally in Australia during the 2018-19 for the Sydney Kings. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 30 games played.

Gant played collegiately at the University of Louisiana and was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference. He averaged 20.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as a senior in 2018-19.

Wilcox signed a two-way contract with the Pacers in August 2018 before suffering a torn right Achilles tendon prior to training camp. He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 28th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Wilcox last appeared for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League during the 2017-18 season, averaging 10.4 points per game and shooting 45.1 percent from the field.