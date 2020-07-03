Oladipo will not play for Pacers amid NBA restart in Orlando

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Victor Oladipo has informed the Pacers that he will not play for team during the NBA restart in Orlando.

Oladipo telling The Athletic that he can’t get his mind “to being full comfortable” in playing.

The former Indiana University star suffered a torn quad tendon that kept him out a full calendar year. He did return to action with the Pacers, playing 13 games before the pandemic halted the season.

Oladipo says he’s getting closer to being 100 percent physically, and doesn’t want to chance any setbacks.

The guard has one year left on his 4-year, $84 million contract with the Pacers.