Oladipo spurs late rally as Pacers run past Bulls in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Victor Oladipo’s only 3-pointer of the game tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation and the Indiana Pacers pulled away in overtime for a 115-106 victory over Chicago.
Oladipo finished with nine points in his first game in over a year.
T.J. Warren led the Pacers with 25 points.
Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana won for the eighth time in 10 games.
Chandler Hutchinson scored a career-high 21 points and Zach Lavine had 20 to lead the Bulls.
Chicago has lost eight straight to the Pacers.