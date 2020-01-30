Oladipo spurs late rally as Pacers run past Bulls in OT

Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo waves to the crowd after entering the game during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Victor Oladipo’s only 3-pointer of the game tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation and the Indiana Pacers pulled away in overtime for a 115-106 victory over Chicago.

Oladipo finished with nine points in his first game in over a year.

T.J. Warren led the Pacers with 25 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Chandler Hutchinson scored a career-high 21 points and Zach Lavine had 20 to lead the Bulls.

Chicago has lost eight straight to the Pacers.