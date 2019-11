FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne shot 60 percent from the floor in the second half to defeat Stetson 79-55 on Saturday (Nov. 16) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in a non-league men’s basketball contest.

The Mastodons grabbed a 13-point lead with a 10-0 run that took less than two minutes. Cameron Benford had four points in the aforementioned push that put the 'Dons up 45-32 with 13:16 left in the game. It was a 10-point game a minute later when the 'Dons had as productive as a trip down the floor as you can have in basketball. Matt Holba made a 3-pointer and was fouled on the shot. He missed his free throw but got the rebound and the possession eventually ended with a 3-pointer by Deonte Billups. It put the 'Dons 51-35.