Notre Dame pauses football related activities; game against Wake Forest postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) The University of Notre Dame announced Tuesday it is pausing all football related activities after seven players tested positive for COVID-19. The development means the September 26 game against Wake Forest will be postponed and rescheduled.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



RELEASE: https://t.co/Qtp5hfz4Sh pic.twitter.com/YEWOxvR7wt — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 22, 2020

In all, 94 players were tested on Monday. The university reports the seven affected players are in isolation and contact tracing is underway.

The Irish are coming off a 52-0 win over South Florida at home this past Saturday which helped improve the team’s record to 2-0. Both wins were at Notre Dame Stadium. The matchup with Wake Forest is on the road.