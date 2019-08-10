Notre Dame names seven football captains

Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has named seven captains for his program in 2019. Ian Book, Jalen Elliott, Chris Finke, Alohi Gilman, Robert Hainsey, Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara will serve in the role this fall for the Fighting Irish.

The group matches the all-time high for captains in a single season, with the Irish naming seven captains for the 2017 season. DeShone Kizer, Greer Martini, Mike McGlinchey, Nyles Morgan, Quenton Nelson, Drue Tranquill and Austin Webster were selected for the post that season (Kizer went on to declare for the NFL Draft that season, giving the Irish six during the year).

All told, over 200 student-athletes have served the role of captain for the Notre Dame Football team.

ALL-TIME NOTRE DAME CAPTAINS

2018: Alex Bars, Sam Mustipher, Tyler Newsome, Drue Tranquill

2017: DeShone Kizer, Greer Martini, Mike McGlinchey, Nyles Morgan, Quenton Nelson, Drue Tranquill, Austin Webster

2016: Torii Hunter Jr., Mike McGlinchey, James Onwualu, Isaac Rochell

2015: Sheldon Day, Matthias Farley, Nick Martin, Joe Schmidt, Jaylon Smith

2014: Austin Collinsworth, Sheldon Day, Nick Martin, Cam McDaniel

2013: Zack Martin, TJ Jones, Bennett Jackson

2012: Manti Te’o, Kapron Lewis-Moore, Zack Martin, Tyler Eifert