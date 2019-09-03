Notre Dame climbs one spot in A.P. poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
- Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1
- Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2
- Georgia 1-0 1407 3
- Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4
- Ohio St. 1-0 1270 5
- LSU 1-0 1233 6
- Michigan 1-0 1126 7
- Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9
- Texas 1-0 1032 10
- Auburn 1-0 958 16
- Florida 1-0 940 8
- Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
- Utah 1-0 826 14
- Washington 1-0 768 13
- Penn St. 1-0 688 15
- Oregon 0-1 568 11
- Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
- UCF 1-0 445 17
- Michigan St. 1-0 409 18
- Iowa 1-0 351 20
- Syracuse 1-0 246 22
- Washington St. 1-0 244 23
- Stanford 1-0 198 25
- Boise St. 1-0 179 NR
- Iowa St. 1-0 86 21
- Nebraska 1-0 86 24
Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.