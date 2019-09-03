Notre Dame climbs one spot in A.P. poll

Live Now
by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2016, file photo, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly makes a call during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA College football game against Ohio State in Glendale, Ariz. Kelly has agreed to a six-year contract to stay on as coach at Notre Dame through 2021, the school […]

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv

  1. Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1
  2. Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2
  3. Georgia 1-0 1407 3
  4. Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4
  5. Ohio St. 1-0 1270 5
  6. LSU 1-0 1233 6
  7. Michigan 1-0 1126 7
  8. Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9
  9. Texas 1-0 1032 10
  10. Auburn 1-0 958 16
  11. Florida 1-0 940 8
  12. Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
  13. Utah 1-0 826 14
  14. Washington 1-0 768 13
  15. Penn St. 1-0 688 15
  16. Oregon 0-1 568 11
  17. Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
  18. UCF 1-0 445 17
  19. Michigan St. 1-0 409 18
  20. Iowa 1-0 351 20
  21. Syracuse 1-0 246 22
  22. Washington St. 1-0 244 23
  23. Stanford 1-0 198 25
  24. Boise St. 1-0 179 NR
  25. Iowa St. 1-0 86 21
  26. Nebraska 1-0 86 24
    Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi St. 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami 10, Oklahoma St. 8, Memphis 6, Arizona St. 4, Appalachian St. 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

